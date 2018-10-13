 

Parliament mourns deaths of former MPs

2018-10-13 20:18

Jenni Evans

Former minister Pik Botha. (File)

Former minister Pik Botha. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Parliament sent condolences for the loss of two current and two former MPs in a joint statement on Saturday.

Former members of Parliament Alpheus Mokabhe Maziya died on Tuesday October 9, and Pik Botha on October 12.

Former MP Johannah Segale-Diswai died on September 21 and they also received the news of the death of unionist and former MP Eric "Stalin" Mtshali.

In a joint statement, Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, (NCOP) Thandi Modise paid tribute to their work and extended condolences to their families and friends.

Maziya served in various roles as a member of the ANC in the National Assembly from November 2009 till May 2014. 

These roles included being an alternate member of the portfolio committee on defence and military veterans, alternate member at the defence joint committees, alternate member of the ad hoc Committee on General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill and Whip until May 6, 2014.

Segale-Diswai, who died after a short illness, served in various portfolio committees between 2009 and 2014 as a member of Parliament in the National Assembly.  

These included being a member of the portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs, the joint committee on HIV and Aids, a committee member on health, and a member of the ad hoc committee on coordinated oversight on service delivery.  

A the time of her death she was the ANC Women's League's chairperson in the Bojanala Region and advanced women's rights and empowerment.

Mtshali joined the liberation movement in KwaZulu-Natal at a young age, serving first as a unionist who mobilised organised labour to protest against apartheid.

He became a member of the South African Communist Party, the ANC and then one of the founding members of its military wing, Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK).

He was chief of personnel under Moses Kotane and JB Marks. Along with Chris Hani, Benson Ntsele and Don Nangu, Mtshali founded Dawn, the weekly MK journal. In 2015 he was honoured with the Order of Mendi for Bravery in Silver by former President Jacob Zuma. 

"In Mr Mtshali's passing South Africa has lost one of the most outstanding and fierce warriors for social justice, equality, freedom, democracy and human rights. We pay tribute to this gallant revolutionary who has made immense contribution to the liberation we enjoy today," the statement said.

The presiding officers described Botha in an earlier statement as a man who was among apartheid leaders who got colleagues to accept the inevitability of change.

He was amongst apartheid era leaders who led mindset change amongst proponents of apartheid to accept the inevitability of change and played part in the transition to the new South Africa," said a joint statement from Parliament's presiding officers.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  pik botha

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dark, cold Saturday in some areas of Eldorado Park after substation catches fire

2018-10-13 18:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Blood Friday' – Communities affected by gang violence give Gauteng premier letter of demands
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:59 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:49 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, October 12 2018-10-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 