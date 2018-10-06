Parliament promises to probe circumstances surrounding parliamentary official’s suicide

An independent inquiry into the suicide of a parliamentary official will be instituted, Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement on Saturday.

Section manager for policy in the international and protocol division of parliament Lennox Garane died of suicide in his office on September 14.

During a visit to Garane’s family, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise made a commitment to ensure that the circumstances surrounding Garane’s death will be investigated.

"The probe should, amongst others, assist both the family and Parliament in finding closure and ensuring that appropriate mechanisms are put in place to avert recurrence of such a tragedy," Mothapo said.

"The details of the inquiry will be announced once the process of appointing an independent investigator and the terms of reference are finalised."

News24 also reported that a police officer faces disciplinary proceedings for allowing Garane into the parliamentary building without screening on the day of his death.

"The static protector contravened the Static Protection Standard Operating Procedure by allowing Mr Garane to gain access to the building without screening," Major General Leon Rabie told the committees last month.

"The static protector in question was served on 15 September 2018 with a Notice of Intended Suspension in terms of Disciplinary Regulation 10(2) of the SAPS Discipline Regulations, 2016."

Rabie said that a co-worker noted that Garane appeared despondent when he arrived at his office and said something of “wishing farewell”.

An official from Parliament Wellness and Health was called and went to speak to Garane in his office. The official arranged for an ambulance to take him to hospital.

Garane locked his office after the official left. The official did not see a firearm at the time.

The firearm used in the incident is a licensed CZ9 mm short pistol registered in Garane's name.

A suicide letter was found on the table of a staff member who worked with him.