Parliament receives over 700 000 written submissions on land expropriation

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee, established to
review section 25 of the Constitution - which speaks to the right of property
ownership - has received over 700 000 written submissions.
The committee, which was mandated by the National Assembly
and the National Council of Provinces, called for written public submissions on
the review of section 25 of the Constitution and other sections where
necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public
interest without compensation.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the committee
had received more than 700 000 electronic and hard copy submission forms from
the public by the closing date of June 15.
"Due to the extraordinarily huge volume of submissions,
and the importance of ensuring that each and every submission from the public
is given deserved consideration by Parliament, the committee is in the process
of augmenting its internal capacity, by procuring a service provider to assist
with analysing the submissions."
Mothapo said one of the requirements for the service
provider would be that a receipt of submissions is acknowledged, through
emails, SMSes and any other way possible. He said that proof of acknowledgment
would be kept for further reference.
Unattributed submissions to be discarded
"The committee resolved that only clearly identifiable
submissions that can be traced back to a name, cellphone number or email
address, will be considered," Mothapo said.
"If the author of the submission cannot be identified,
it will not be accepted as a legitimate submission."
Mothapo said a final draft of the report was expected to be
submitted by August 3, by which date the committee would have concluded its
public hearings in the provinces and would be heading back to Parliament to continue
its work.
Public hearings kick off this week
"The public hearings, which are scheduled to kick off in
the Limpopo and Northern Cape provinces on 26 and 27 June, must be regarded as
an opportunity to build a more just and equitable South Africa in which we must
make full and effective use of the resources at our disposal."
"It is therefore imperative that, instead of some
viewing the hearings on land expropriation as a threat to their livelihoods,
they must take advantage of the process as a right everyone enjoys under the
Constitution to express their views in order to build a just, fair and
inclusive society," Mothapo said.
"Our main objective remains to ensure that as many
citizens as possible are provided with an opportunity to raise their views in
the interest of participatory democracy."
Mothapo said to ensure all the nine provinces were covered
within the stipulated period, the committee would divide itself into two teams,
which would work concurrently in various areas. He said the public
participation meetings were scheduled to conclude on August 4, with the final
public hearings in the Western Cape.
Oral submissions to be heard in August
Mothapo said once the committee returned to Parliament in
Cape Town, public hearings were expected to be held over 10 days, until 17
August, with individuals or organisations which had made written submissions
and had, in addition, requested to do oral submissions.
He said the committee would deliberate on the draft report
in September before tabling its recommendations to the National Assembly and the
National Council of Provinces.
"Public participation is the lifeblood of our
Constitutional democracy. In this regard, the Joint Committee once again wishes
to assure all South Africans that we are determined to conduct the public
hearings in a manner that is consistent with our Constitution and enhances the
rights of citizens to participate in Parliament’s decision-making
processes," he said.
"The committee reassures the nation that the process
will be done in a manner protected both by the laws of our country and the
Constitution."
Mothapo said the hearings would be broadcast on Parliament
TV, either through delayed or live broadcasts.
The comprehensive programme for the public hearings is available on the parliamentary website.