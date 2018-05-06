 

Parliament sends condolences to families of Sibanye mineworkers

2018-05-06 21:54

Iavan Pijoos

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The portfolio committee on mineral resources has sent its condolences to families of the seven mine workers who died at the Sibanye-Stillwater in Driefontein. 

On Saturday, the death toll at the mine rose to seven following initial reports that four workers had died.

Six other employees, who had been successfully rescued, were admitted to hospital and were in a stable condition. 

"The loss of lives in the sector cannot continue unchallenged," committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo said. 

Luzipo had also called for a legislated way of imposing punitive measures to mining companies that were found to have failed to put mechanisms in place to prevent fatalities and loss of lives. 

"It is against this backdrop that we strongly believe that through investment of resources into research and innovation, a solution could be found to prevent fatalities and loss of lives during seismic events." 


Read more on:    parliament

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Body of 10-year-old found in Mamelodi river

2018-05-06 21:35

Inside News24

 
/News
Filmmaker says panga-wielding man threatened to cut his face in two
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:43 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Kuils River 08:57 AM
Road name: Van Riebeeck Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 5 2018-05-05 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 