Parliament sends condolences to families of Sibanye mineworkers

The portfolio committee on mineral resources has sent its condolences to families of the seven mine workers who died at the Sibanye-Stillwater in Driefontein.



On Saturday, the death toll at the mine rose to seven following initial reports that four workers had died.



Six other employees, who had been successfully rescued, were admitted to hospital and were in a stable condition.



"The loss of lives in the sector cannot continue unchallenged," committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo said.



Luzipo had also called for a legislated way of imposing punitive measures to mining companies that were found to have failed to put mechanisms in place to prevent fatalities and loss of lives.



"It is against this backdrop that we strongly believe that through investment of resources into research and innovation, a solution could be found to prevent fatalities and loss of lives during seismic events."



