 

Parliament to continue disciplinary against suspended secretary Mgidlana

2018-04-21 17:13

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Gengezi Mgidlana. (Supplied)

Parliament will continue to pursue the disciplinary processes against its suspended secretary Gengezi Mgidlana, following a Western Cape High Court decision to dismiss his bid to interdict the process.

Mgidlana was placed on voluntary special leave on June 9, 2017, after allegations were levelled against him by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

He was then placed on precautionary suspension pending a disciplinary hearing in November, based on a report of Parliament's audit committee.

"Mgidlana is facing charges that relate to, inter alia, the alleged breach of the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, breach of the parliamentary policies as well as the National Road Traffic Act," Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement on Saturday.

Mothapo said Mgidlana's initial objections had been dismissed and the date for the formal hearing was set to run from April 9 - 20, but Mgidlana had then filed an urgent application with the court to interdict the process.

"His application sought to interdict the disciplinary hearing pending his request to have the report of the Audit Committee reviewed.

"The interdict application was on Friday dismissed with costs," said Mothapo.

ALSO READ: Special leave not enough, Mgidlana must go - Nehawu

Nehawu accused Mgidlana of receiving an ex gratia payment of R71 000, irregularly awarding himself a study bursary over junior staff, and following improper procurement processes.

Mothapo said the disciplinary process had commenced on February 12, but the formal hearing of evidence had not started as the chairperson of the proceedings had to deal with preliminary matters, including points in limine raised by Mgidlana.

Mgidlana denied the allegations against him in June, saying no evidence had been produced to back them up.

"Central to Nehawu's malicious allegations is a claim that the current financial difficulty is caused by financial mismanagement and/ or corruption.

"This is a deliberately misleading, baseless and unnecessary propagation of untruths," he said.

In previous statements, Parliament said natural justice must take its course, and Mgidlana was presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Penelope Tyawa has been acting in Mgidlana's stead since June 10.

Read more on:    nehawu  |  gengezi mgidlana

