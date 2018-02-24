 

Parliament welcomes Ngcobo massacre breakthrough

2018-02-24 11:08

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(Supplied: SAPS)

Cape Town – The Portfolio Committee on Police has welcomed the breakthrough in the Ngcobo massacre on Friday evening, which resulted in seven suspects being shot dead, 10 arrests and a number of firearms recovered.

This follows after five police officers and a retired soldier were killed by a group of gunmen who attacked the Ngcobo police station on Wednesday, stealing a number of firearms.

READ: Ngcobo massacre: Seven suspects dead after police shootout

"The Portfolio Committee wishes a task team member that was wounded in the incident a [speedy] recovery," chairperson of the portfolio committee, Francois Beukman, said.

Beukman added that the task team comprising of different SAPS units should be commended for the breakthrough in the matter.

"We trust that the other suspects will be apprehended soon.

"Members worked non-stop to arrest the possible suspects in the case and their commitment and professionalism should be an example to all law-enforcement agencies.

"It is important that all suspects in the case be subjected to the judicial process as soon as possible," Beukman emphasized.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) on Saturday also applauded the police for the breakthrough.

"We would want to see prompt resolution of every murder case reported to police in order to have criminals on their back foot," Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said.

Sanco hoped that firearms stolen during the attack on Ngcobo police station were recovered before they were used to commit other violent crimes.

"No hole must be big enough for other suspects that escaped. We urge members of the public to assist police in their follow through operations to ensure that the heartless criminals are also put behind bars," he said.

Church leaders must also be questioned for not reporting the "mysterious presence" of the men who were sought for the killings, he said.

Mahlangu wished the injured police officials a speedy recovery.

