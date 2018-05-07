 

Parliamentary committee calls for 'harsher consequences' for mines that don't prioritise safety

2018-05-07 22:24

Jan Bornman

(File, iStock)

(File, iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Parliament's Select Committee on Land and Mineral Resources has called for "harsher consequences" for the Sibanye-Stillwater mine, where seven miners died following a seismic event last week.

The committee's chairperson, Olefile Sefako, said the mine bosses should be severely punished if it was found that they neglected measures to avert fatalities and the loss of life prior to the rockfalls that occurred because of the seismic event.

"Although seismic events are a course of nature, it is high time that mining companies face serious consequences for neglecting measures for detecting early warning signs," Sefako said.

"Investigations [into] the accident should seek to establish the extent to which priority was given to health and safety at the mine."

ALSO READ: Sibanye-Stillwater deaths: ANC calls for total overhaul of safety measures at mines

He said the committee believed that the right technology to detect early signs of seismic events could be found or created if sufficient resources were made available to conduct research.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said on Saturday that mine safety had become a human rights issue and that legislation should be strengthened to hold mining bosses criminally accountable for failing to ensure safety at operations.

"It is simply ludicrous that the life of a mineworker is worth a mere 36 months of basic salary. AMCU has proposed a system much similar to the Road Accident Fund (RAF), in order to compensate workers and their families when these tragic events occur," said AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa.

"The union undertakes to heighten its campaign in ensuring that the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) ups its game in regulating mining in South Africa.  The union will be meeting with Minister Gwede Mantashe to discuss the failures of [the] DMR in this and other regards," he said.

Read more on:    sibanye stillwater  |  accidents  |  mining

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC's political solution to 'festival of chairs' conference described as a farce

2018-05-07 22:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets, stun grenades at Protea Glen protesters
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:43 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:11 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 5 2018-05-05 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 