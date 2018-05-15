Parliamentary committees condemn spate of KZN political killings

National Assembly during the urgent debate on violence against women and children. (Paul Herman, News24)

MPs have expressed shock at the "criminality and senseless killings" following a spate of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week two members of the ANC and one member of the IFP were killed.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police Francois Beukman called on the police to investigate the murders thoroughly and to bring those responsible to book.

"People cannot die because of their political beliefs or affiliations. This cannot be allowed to continue in a democratic dispensation," said Beukman.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services Mathole Motshekga said the criminal justice system "must leave no stone unturned to protect South Africans' right to political association".

"Once these thugs are apprehended and brought before a court of law, the justice system must deal with them decisively and speedily. Harsh sentences should be meted out as a deterrent for those contemplating similar action."

Both chairpersons said legislation passed at parliamentary level had to be used effectively by law enforcement agencies.

Ramaphosa demands an end to killings

Motshekga said that building up to the 2019 general elections, authorities had to work closely together "to ensure intimidation of this kind does not occur or increase".

Both committees would request law enforcement agencies to present their reports and planned action to curb politically motivated murders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday visited the province and demanded that political killings come to an end after the spate of deaths.

He called for killings to "stop with immediate effect".

"We do not want to see any further killings in the province," he told a contingent of media at the Coastlands Hotel in Durban's South Beach on Monday.

Ramaphosa was at the hotel meeting with provincial and regional leaders to discuss the spike in killings.

He said the leadership was particularly concerned with the number of deaths in the Moses Mabhida region where 14 have been killed since 2017.