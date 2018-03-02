 

Parliamentary committee's showdown with Mkhwebane now Tuesday

2018-03-02 11:40

Paul Herman

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images, Sowetan)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images, Sowetan)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A showdown is expected in Parliament next week when Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will finally face MPs to account for her widely criticised Vrede dairy report. 

The justice and correctional services portfolio committee has rescheduled the meeting to Tuesday, after it was previously postponed two weeks ago due to urgent events that led to the resignation of former president Jacob Zuma and the election of new President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The committee had also not received a copy of her Vrede report at that stage, chairperson Mathole Motshekga confirmed on Friday. 

"I have since been inundated with calls as to when the committee will deal with this matter," Motshekga said.

"We take such matters seriously and we are aware of the great public interest in the matter."

The committee still wants Mkhwebane to "explain public statements she has made in recent weeks", he continued.

Read: Mkhwebane summoned to Parly for urgent meeting on Vrede report

Mkhwebane had intimated she did not have the appropriate budget to probe information relating to the Gupta Leaks in her report.

The committee was "extremely concerned" about her comments and needed "clarity on what exactly she was trying to convey".

"We have further noted with grave concern allegations of her office suppressing some evidence. This type of allegation tarnishes the good image of the office of the Public Protector."

Opposition parties labelled her report into Vrede a "whitewash" after it did not implicate either the office of the Free State Premier Ace Magashule or the infamous Gupta family, both at the centre of the failed dairy project.

Also read: Mkhwebane's Vrede report a 'mind boggling whitewash' – DA

The Democratic Alliance - the original complainants - have taken the report on review.

The High Court in Pretoria also set aside Mkhwebane's report into the Absa/Bankorp bailout on February 16, with some calling for her removal following the "scathing" judgment.

Mkhwebane said she was displeased with the committee following the original summoning, saying she received the invite only after hearing about it in the media.

In response to the DA, Mkhwebane, said the Public Protector's office will be defending the "vexatious litigation".

"It erodes public confidence and slowly chips away at the integrity of democratic institutions when we don't engage those institutions constructively, but rather use our social capital to bully and bulldoze others into parroting our world views.

"We will defend the brand of the office of the Public Protector, we will defend the integrity of our work and we will defend the dignity of the hardworking people that make this institution work."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    busisiwe mkhwebane  |  cape town  |  public protector

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 helicopters, ground crews battling Cape Point blaze

2018-03-02 11:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police van drives over dog in Elsies River
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 28 2018-02-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 