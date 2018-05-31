 

Parliament's ethics committee agrees to take Manana, Bongo matters further

2018-05-31 20:01

Paul Herman

Bongani Bongo. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Bongani Bongo. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Parliament's joint ethics committee has agreed to set up subcommittees to look into charges of misconduct against two ANC MPs, former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana and former state security minister Bongani Bongo.

The joint committee met for a closed meeting on Thursday to discuss a number of pending issues since its last meeting, including the release of this year's register of interests for members.

Co-chairperson Amos Masondo told News24 that a media briefing had been planned for Tuesday where all the details would be announced.

He, however, confirmed on Thursday that the joint committee agreed that subcommittees would be set up to look into the Manana and Bongo matters.

Manana is facing two separate charges of misconduct: one for an incident that led to his conviction for assault and another relating to the alleged abuse of his domestic worker.

Backlog

Bongo was accused in November last year of attempting to bribe the Eskom inquiry's lead evidence adviser advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

The ethics committee has been heavily criticised by opposition parties for its lack of urgency and capacity, having only met twice since November before Thursday's sitting.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen raised the matter during his Parliament budget debate speech last week, saying the committee's backlog was hampering its ability to hold members to account.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete meanwhile referred Manana's latest matter, relating to allegations that he abused his domestic worker and allegedly attempted to pay her off, to the ethics committee earlier this month.

READ: Mbete concerned about Manana domestic worker assault complaint

She asked the committee to probe the allegation along with a prior incident of abuse, after he was convicted of assaulting a young woman last year and was punished with a R100 000 fine or 12 months in jail.

Read more on:    bongani bongo  |  mduduzi manana  |  assault

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I've never committed any crime' – Zuma

38 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses Muslim 'alienation' in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 