Parliament's ethics committee agrees to take Manana, Bongo matters further

Parliament's joint ethics committee has agreed to set up subcommittees to look into charges of misconduct against two ANC MPs, former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana and former state security minister Bongani Bongo.

The joint committee met for a closed meeting on Thursday to discuss a number of pending issues since its last meeting, including the release of this year's register of interests for members.

Co-chairperson Amos Masondo told News24 that a media briefing had been planned for Tuesday where all the details would be announced.

He, however, confirmed on Thursday that the joint committee agreed that subcommittees would be set up to look into the Manana and Bongo matters.

Manana is facing two separate charges of misconduct: one for an incident that led to his conviction for assault and another relating to the alleged abuse of his domestic worker.

Backlog

Bongo was accused in November last year of attempting to bribe the Eskom inquiry's lead evidence adviser advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

The ethics committee has been heavily criticised by opposition parties for its lack of urgency and capacity, having only met twice since November before Thursday's sitting.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen raised the matter during his Parliament budget debate speech last week, saying the committee's backlog was hampering its ability to hold members to account.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete meanwhile referred Manana's latest matter, relating to allegations that he abused his domestic worker and allegedly attempted to pay her off, to the ethics committee earlier this month.

She asked the committee to probe the allegation along with a prior incident of abuse, after he was convicted of assaulting a young woman last year and was punished with a R100 000 fine or 12 months in jail.

