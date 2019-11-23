 

Paroled rapist jailed for 6 life terms plus 80 years for rape, sex assault of minors

2019-11-23 19:39

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

A KwaZulu-Natal parolee has been sentenced to six life terms in prison for the rape of young boys and girls.

In addition, the Pinetown Regional Court sentenced 64-year-old Sipho Mfene to 80 years in jail for compelled rape and sexual assault.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Mfene was out on parole for rape.

Mfene targeted his victims, aged seven to 11, at his home in St Wendolins in Mariannhill, eThekwini.

"During 2017, Mfene raped an eight-year-old girl. Community leaders were made aware of the incident and they apprehended Mfene and handed him over to Mariannhill police where he was detained.

"Eight other victims came forward to report that Mfene also abused them and the detective who was assigned to the case ensured that the accused was denied bail. He remained in custody following his arrest in 2017," said Mbele.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, praised detectives at the Chatsworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) or the successful prosecution of the serial rapist.

"As we are about to launch the 16 Days Of Activism campaign, let us become ambassadors with a common goal to protect women and children in society. Victims are encouraged to seek help from the police through various help desks and to never allow perpetrators to have power over their lives.

"The courage displayed by these young victims at criminal proceedings has restored faith in the police and the justice system. Police will continue to root out criminals who commit heinous acts against our women and children. I believe that together we can make this province a safe and better place for everyone," Jula said.

