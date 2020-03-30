 

PART TWO | Here are some of the antics South Africans have been getting up to in lockdown

2020-03-30 13:32


South Africa is officially under lockdown and the majority of us are faced with a three-week stretch of time spent at home - be it with family, friends or in solitude. It’s a situation that very few of us have ever faced, and it is certainly the first time that we have faced it together as a country.

While News24 is able to see and cover what is happening to the outside world during the nationwide lockdown, we need your help to show us what is happening inside your living rooms, kitchens and gardens.

We asked our readers to send us their best, funniest and most creative videos of what they are getting up to while they are in lockdown - and they certainly delivered! 

In this edition we have a makeshift roller coaster, a tennis match in the parking lot, a lockdown engagement, and families reviving the traditional game of tinketo/diketo.

lul
My family and I going on a game drive. If you can’t go to the Kruger, bring the Kruger to you! We shared this on Facebook and have been overwhelmed by the positive responses. (Andrew Viljoen)

LUL
We are a family of 4. Our daughters are age 1 and 3. Dad(pappa) decided to do their nails as bonding time. (Amy Morgendal)
LUL
Cycling with motivation of a South African craft gin and tonic for refuelling! (Les Ansley)
LUL
I had been planning our engagement for a few weeks by now, and upon the announcement of Lockdown, these plans went to dust.  I did not want to wait another 21 days to get engaged to this beautiful woman. So I scrambled to get final arrangements in place, and called upon all our friends for help. We got engaged on the eve of lockdown! (William and Janika)


LUL
Getting to know my new born and my family better in the village. (Benneth Chuma from Malamulele Ka Nsimbhi)
LUL
Trying to do pilates! (Vanessa Perfect)
LUL
Photo's after home church service. (Jackie Arendse)

LUL
Keeping up fitness on day 3 with a bit of back yard enduro riding. (Werner Knoll)

Congrats to today's winner: Andrew Viljoen who has won a R500 Takealot voucher! 

Keep the entries coming! 

Send your videos, photos, stories, tweets and TikToks to us at feedback@news24.com, with the subject line ‘Life under lockdown’, and we’ll pick the best ones to publish each day.
At the end of each day, we will pick our favourite, and send you a R500 Takealot voucher as a prize.
Please include your name and location, as well as a bit of context, if you are sending a picture or video.

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ambulance crew robbed by gunmen in Pretoria while assisting patient

2020-03-30 13:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'Go home' - police and army personnel enforce lockdown regulations in Khayelitsha
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rooiels 14:01 PM
Road name: R44

Bothasig 13:48 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 