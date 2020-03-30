PART TWO | Here are some of the antics South Africans have been getting up to in lockdown





South Africa is officially under lockdown and the majority of us are faced with a three-week stretch of time spent at home - be it with family, friends or in solitude. It’s a situation that very few of us have ever faced, and it is certainly the first time that we have faced it together as a country.



While News24 is able to see and cover what is happening to the outside world during the nationwide lockdown, we need your help to show us what is happening inside your living rooms, kitchens and gardens.

We asked our readers to send us their best, funniest and most creative videos of what they are getting up to while they are in lockdown - and they certainly delivered!

In this edition we have a makeshift roller coaster, a tennis match in the parking lot, a lockdown engagement, and families reviving the traditional game of tinketo/diketo.

My family and I going on a game drive. If you can’t go to the Kruger, bring the Kruger to you! We shared this on Facebook and have been overwhelmed by the positive responses. (Andrew Viljoen)

We are a family of 4. Our daughters are age 1 and 3. Dad(pappa) decided to do their nails as bonding time. (Amy Morgendal)

Cycling with motivation of a South African craft gin and tonic for refuelling! (Les Ansley)

I had been planning our engagement for a few weeks by now, and upon the announcement of Lockdown, these plans went to dust. I did not want to wait another 21 days to get engaged to this beautiful woman. So I scrambled to get final arrangements in place, and called upon all our friends for help. We got engaged on the eve of lockdown! (William and Janika)







Getting to know my new born and my family better in the village. (Benneth Chuma from Malamulele Ka Nsimbhi)

Trying to do pilates! (Vanessa Perfect)

Photo's after home church service. (Jackie Arendse)

Keeping up fitness on day 3 with a bit of back yard enduro riding. (Werner Knoll)

Congrats to today's winner: Andrew Viljoen who has won a R500 Takealot voucher!

