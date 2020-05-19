 

Partially burnt body of missing 14-year-old girl discovered

2020-05-19 15:57

Alex Mitchley

(André Damons)

Police in Senwabarwana in Seshego, Limpopo have launched a murder investigation after the partially burnt body of a 14-year-old girl, who was previously reported missing, was discovered on Sunday.

According to police, Morongwa Marakalala, from Silvermine village, allegedly went missing on 5 May around 21:30.

A search was immediately launched by a police helicopter, the K9 Unit search and rescue team. However she could not be located, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

Days later, "on 11 May, community members at Silvermine village went on the rampage and torched a house belonging to a 63-year-old-woman, accusing the family of witchcraft and that they were responsible for the disappearance of the child," Mojapelo added.

Thirteen people were arrested on charges of arson and were expected to appear in the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court on 21 May for a bail application.

Marakalala’s body was discovered by local residents on a nearby hill at Driekoppies on 17 May.

"The police were then called when the gruesome discovery was made."

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba said he was saddened by the brutal murder of a child.

"I warn community members to desist from taking the law into their own hands, but instead assist the police in the investigation of this brutal incident," he said.

polokwane  |  crime
