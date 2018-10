What To Read Next

One person was killed in a crash between a Greyhound bus and a car on the N1 in the Western Cape on Thursday morning, Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said.

"The driver of the light motor vehicle lost control and landed on the wrong side of the road and collided head on with the oncoming bus," said Africa.

ALSO READ: 2 children dead, woman loses leg in 'gruesome' crash along N1

One person in the car died in the crash, which occurred on the N1 between Leeu-Gamka and Prince Albert.



One person was killed in a crash between a Greyhound bus and a car on the N1. (Supplied) One person was killed in a crash between a Greyhound bus and a car on the N1. (Supplied)





"The road is currently closed for traffic due to this gruesome accident," he said.

The bus driver was slightly injured and none of the passengers appeared to have been injured.

Traffic diverted

Further along and also on the N1, a woman was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a collision near Worcester on Wednesday night.

Africa said the woman died when two trucks and her car collided between Worcester and Rawsonville.

That section of road was still closed early on Thursday morning while authorities worked to clear the scene, and motorists were advised to divert to the old N1 on that stretch of the route.

Father and daughter killed

In another accident, a father and his daughter were killed and five people were injured in a crash near St Helena Bay on Wednesday night.

Authorities understand the crash occurred when one vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign.



A father and his daughter were killed in a crash near St Helena Bay. (Supplied) A father and his daughter were killed in a crash near St Helena Bay. (Supplied)

The father and daughter who died were travelling in the one vehicle, while the driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured.

Four passengers in the second vehicle were slightly injured.