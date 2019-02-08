 

Parys cop killed in suspected accidental shooting by fellow officer

2019-02-08 22:27

Correspondent

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A police officer was shot and killed in the early hours of Friday, allegedly by his colleague, in an apparent accidental shooting.

The officers were in pursuit of suspects thought to be involved in truck hijackings when the shooting occurred. Free State police said Simon Nkala, 41, of the Parys crime prevention unit was shot at about 02:15 on Friday morning.

According to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier M Makhele, three officers from the unit were patrolling the N1 and R59 routes as part of a routine operation when they spotted a "suspicious" white Condor with Gauteng registration numbers on the side of the R59.

When they approached the vehicle, the driver initially told them that he had pulled over due to a mechanical problem. But after "some interrogation", the man said that he and three other suspects were targeting trucks transporting tyres. Makhele said the man was arrested immediately while police waited for his accomplices to return.

ALSO WATCH | Wife, colleagues pay tribute to metro cop killed by taxi

"They came back with one of them rolling a truck tyre. On arrival, one of the three suspects approached the condor with the intention of checking if their colleague was still there. He was instructed by the police to lie down, but one of the suspects started attacking a police official with an iron rod and the other two suspects started fleeing," said Makhele.

The officer who had been attacked then fired at the fleeing suspects with an R5 rifle, he said. The officers later discovered that Nkala had been shot in both thighs. He later died in a Sasolburg hospital, according to Makhele.

Two suspects were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property, he said. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating Nkala's death.

Acting Free State provincial police commissioner Major General Solly Lesia said: "We want to convey our deepest condolences to the family of Constable Nkala, and we need to give space to IPID to continue with their investigations. Our team will work around the clock to detect the two remaining suspects who are still at large."


Read more on:    ipid  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thief first nabbed by community, then gets run over while fleeing

2019-02-08 21:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Driehoek tragedy: Roydon Olckers laid to rest
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:44 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 09:11 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, February 8 2019-02-08 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 