Passenger shot in the head in taxi

Durban - An elderly male passenger was shot in the head from behind, whilst travelling in a minibus taxi on Saturday morning.



IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said the incident occurred on the R74, at the entrance to Stanger, shortly after 08:30 on Saturday morning.

He said reports from the scene were that a man, who had been seated behind the victim, produced a firearm and shot the man in the head.

Herbst said following the shooting, the taxi had come to a standstill, and the shooter had jumped out.

He said according to reports, a Sedan had then stopped and picked the shooter up, before speeding off.

Herbst said when IPSS paramedics arrived, there was nothing that could be done, and the man was declared deceased.

He said police were on scene and the matter was being investigated.

Attempts to get further clarity from the police were, however, unsuccessful.