 

Passengers, driver robbed at gunpoint on bus headed for Cape Town

2020-02-07 20:35

Tammy Petersen

(File, Son)

(File, Son)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Passengers and a bus driver travelling from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town were held up at gunpoint by a pair of robbers who made off with their valuables, Golden Arrow Bus Services said on Friday.

Spokesperson John Dammert told News24 two young male suspects had boarded the bus en-route from the Town Centre to the city along with three passengers.

"As they entered, one of the suspects drew a firearm and pointed it at the driver. He demanded the driver's cellphone and cash, while the second suspect robbed four passengers of their belongings," he said.

The robbery took place while the bus was stationary at a stop on Govan Mbeki Road just past Emms Drive.

The suspects fled on foot, Dammert said.

The robbery was reported to the Nyanga police station, he added.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the police did not have a record of the incident yet.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

NPA withdraws charges against so-called SARS rogue unit trio

2020-02-07 20:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | SAA remains in spotlight at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 19:03 PM
Road name: Somerset Road

Green Point 19:03 PM
Road name: Helen Suzman Boulevard Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Five Daily Lotto players bag almost R90 000 14 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 