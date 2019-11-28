Passengers shot and injured while boarding a Gauteng taxi

Two passengers were rushed to hospital after they were shot and wounded in Olievenhoutbosch in Gauteng on Thursday.

The two victims were shot while boarding a taxi in the area.

Police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele, said police are looking for the gunmen.

"... both victims were taken to hospital for further medical treatment. The motive of the incident is unknown. No arrest have been made and police investigations regarding the shooting are continuing," said Makhubele.

On Tuesday, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo urged the minibus taxi industry to "refrain from acts of violence and support the work of the Commission of Inquiry into Taxi Violence led by Chairperson Judge Jeremiah Shongwe".

"We are confident that the commission will open a new chapter for the taxi industry and place it on a completely new path for modernization. We hope this industry, which is one of the oldest businesses led by Africans, will change from being a gun-run industry to a smart modern business like-industry, paving the way for massive investments and a real black economic empowerment model for the historically oppressed people," Mamabolo said.

The commission was gazetted in September after the issue of taxi violence was discussed at the Provincial Taxi Summit in Sedibeng District Municipality earlier this year.