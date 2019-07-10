 

Passengers trapped under crashed bus

2019-07-10 23:06

Jenni Evans

The accident in Moorresburg. (Supplied)

The accident in Moorresburg. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

One person was killed and at least 16 injured in a crash between a bus and a VW Polo near Moorreesburg in Western Cape on Wednesday night. 

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said the driver of the VW Polo died in the crash, and at least six bus passengers were trapped under the bus. 

The N7 was closed in both directions to allow emergency workers to tend to the crash victims and to rescue those trapped.

There were 16 passengers onboard the bus.

The crash was on the Piketberg side of Moorreesburg.

Meanwhile, in Krugersdorp west of Johannesburg, four people were killed and 17 injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on Wednesday night, paramedics said. 

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said four vehicles crashed on the corners of Windsor and Paardekraal roads in Luipaardsvlei. 

They injured who sustained minor to serious injuries were all treated on the scene at first, and then taken to various hospitals for further care. 

The accident would be investigated by authorities.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    cape town  |  johannesburg  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tshwane to hold off on increasing electricity tariffs - for now

2019-07-10 22:13

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Wednesday windfall for two lucky punters 2019-07-10 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 