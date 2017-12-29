 

Passerby finds skeleton in Cape Town suburb

2017-12-29

Jenni Evans

Cape Town - Cape Town police are trying to establish the identity of a human skeleton, which was found next to a major road in Mitchell's Plain.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the skeleton was discovered by a passerby on the side of Baden Powell Drive on Thursday afternoon.

"The passerby alerted the local police, who attended to the scene," he said.

He added that tests would be conducted to try to determine the gender and the cause of death.

An inquest was registered but, in the meantime, police have appealed for anybody with further information to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Monolitho Haywood, at 060 633 1790 or 021 370 1764, or to contact Crimestop at 0860 101 11.

