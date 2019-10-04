 

Password fail: Gauteng education dept swamped with reset requests as 2020 application process heats up

2019-10-04 17:47

Jenni Evans

The crunch is on for enrollment at Gauteng schools for the 2020 academic year. (iStock)

The Gauteng education department's call centre for 2020 school admissions has been bombarded by people who have forgotten the passwords they use on the online portal used to secure a place at schools for their children. 

Of the 102 971 placements offered, only 15 919 have been accepted so far on https://www.gdeadmissions.gov.za/

The department's call centre has been enhanced for this crunch period, but it is being clogged up due to forgotten log-in credential requests.

To resolve this, the department is spreading the word on how to reset forgotten or lost passwords. 

This is how it works: 

  • Log on to www.gdeadmissions.gov.za
  • Click on login
  • Click on forgot password
  • Enter parent ID or passport number
  • Click on recover account
  • A token will be generated and sent to your registered cellphone number
  • Re-enter parent ID or passport Number and the token that was generated and sent to your cellphone via SMS
  • Enter password
  • Confirm password
  • Click recover account
  • You will return to login screen to login with your new password

The department also advised parents who have not yet received offers of placement that offers are not sent to all parents on the same day.

This is because the department is processing offers systematically in line with the order of application options outlined in the "admissions regulations".

If you don't have the internet, you can visit the school or the district offices for help. 

The process will conclude on October 31, 2019, so parents who have not yet received offers are advised to "remain calm". 

Parents who have already received offers of placement must accept them within seven days of receiving the SMS.

"Finally, it is important to remember that the capacity of each school will determine the number of applicants that receive placement offers and the number of learners ultimately admitted to the school," said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

