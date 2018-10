A pastor attempted to remove rocks and tyres from the Golden Highway after Eldorado Park residents joined in the "JHB South Shutdown" on Friday afternoon to protest against the marginalisation of the coloured community in democratic South Africa.

Pastor Ashley Sauls says he is in full support of the cause but cannot agree with the method.

"I am a resident of Eldos, I agree with the objectives and the causes that are raised, because our people have been neglected in many areas, it's a reality for us on a daily basis," he told News24 at the scene.

"What I disagree with is the approach that we are using in destroying the little that we have in infrastructure within our community in an attempt to get better. This makes no sense."

The pastor pointed out that the shutdown has occurred during the matric examination period which is crucial to the future of children in Eldorado Park.

"How does that help our community? If that is the price we have to pay, then that is a very big price. If our children fail their exams, the most basic chance they have at opportunity is lost, not by the people we are fighting against but by ourselves," he said.

Although attendance at the JHB South Shutdown was small, organisers are of the view that they have made the necessary impact.

"Anybody that thinks there is no impact is really mistaken. Our people are not generally inclined to take part in protests but I can tell you that the impact has been outstanding," Gauteng shutdown coordinating committee member Anthony Williams told News 24 at the scene.

Police continue to monitor the situation.