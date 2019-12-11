 

Pastor in dock for allegedly raping teen after claiming evil spirits would attack her

2019-12-11 17:36

Ntwaagae Seleka

A Limpopo pastor, who is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl, has been remanded by the Malamulele Magistrate's Court. 

Pastor December Shiburi appeared in court on Wednesday following his arrest on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Shiburi allegedly raped the teenager at his home in Mavambe village, Malamule, Giyani, on Tuesday.

"It is alleged the victim visited the pastor's house on Tuesday at about 14:00 as she often did. On arrival, she found Shiburi alone and he invited her into his study. During the process, the suspect claimed to have had visions where the victim would be attacked by evil spirits.

"He then offered her a cold drink to chase away the demons. Immediately after consuming the drink, the girl felt drowsy and that's when the suspect allegedly dragged her to the children's bedroom and raped her," said Mojapelo.

When the victim arrived at home, she informed her parents and the case was reported to the police.

The suspect was later arrested at his house.

Shiburi is expected back in court on December 18.

