The rape trial of pastor Timothy Omotoso is expected to continue on Monday in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth.

Cheryl Zondi, the first witness in Omotoso's trial, testified last Wednesday that up to 30 girls were given nicknames and referred to as "wives" when they stayed in the pastor's house in Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban.

Zondi told the court that before she left the house for the last time in 2013, she had been kept in the room next door to his main bedroom.

Omotoso was nabbed in April last year in a dramatic arrest operation at the Port Elizabeth International Airport.

His two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, were arrested months later; one was heavily pregnant and the other had given birth to her second baby five days earlier.

Zondi described the three accused as her molester, groomer and Port Elizabeth hostess.

She said when she was first invited to join the inner circle of girls that became Omotoso's entourage, she was given a set of house rules.

Zondi was the first from a list of 49 witnesses expected to be called to give evidence on the sordid sex life of the televangelist.

She said her life, alongside about 30 others were those of sex slaves who would be called into Omotoso's bedroom, as and when he had interest in a particular woman, at a specific time.

Zondi also described Omotoso as a demanding, selfish predator who demanded that she perform "horrible sexual acts".

