 

Pastor out on bail after allegedly fleecing congregants in R2m investment scam

2020-03-18 14:43

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

A pastor has been arrested for allegedly fleecing his congregants in a R2 million investment scam in Gauteng. 

Tumelo Christopher Mukheti, 29, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday and was granted R3 000 bail.

The pastor allegedly asked his church members in Kliptown, Soweto, to each invest R1 500 in his investment scheme, Yahwe, in 2017 and 2018. He told them their non-refundable investment would yield 14% interest.

Police spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the investors attempted to withdraw their dividends but realised the Yahwe Investment Scheme offices had abruptly closed.

Mukheti allegedly disappeared with the monies.

The pastor was arrested on Friday at the Kopfontein border post after his arrival from Lesotho after he was flagged by the authorities.

Mukheti's case was postponed to 8 April for further investigation.

