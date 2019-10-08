 

Pastor released after charges of raping girl, 4, are provisionally withdrawn

2019-10-08 16:59
A Western Cape pastor has been released after being arrested in connection with the rape of a four-year-old girl. iStock)

Charges have been provisionally withdrawn against a Moorreesburg pastor following his arrest for allegedly sexually molesting and raping a four-year-old girl.

He has also been released.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter had not been placed on the court roll as further investigation and consultation was needed.

The 49-year-old pastor was first accused of molesting and raping the girl five months ago, according to Netwerk24.

He was arrested last Thursday, a day after an alleged second incident. 

Family members had charged that police had not shown an interest in the case and appeared to fear the pastor and his influence in the community.

He was reportedly also close to the family.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

