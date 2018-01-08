Patient, 63, burns to death in Groote Schuur Hospital fire

What To Read Next

Cape Town – A 63-year-old patient was killed in a fire that broke out in a general ward at Groote Schuur Hospital in Observatory, Cape Town on Sunday night.

The fire, which was limited to Ward G17, also destroyed the man's bed and bedside table, City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Theo Layne said.

Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs said its staff were the first who attempted to extinguish the blaze at 22:00, while their colleagues contacted fire services.

"Our staff immediately evacuated patients from the ward and thankfully the fire was contained to that ward only, which was extinguished by the fire department," he said.

"Unfortunately, one patient died as a result of the fire. All other patients were accounted for with no further injuries."

Efforts were still underway to reach the man’s family.

Jacobs confirmed that the provincial health department was working closely with police and fire services to determine the cause of the blaze.