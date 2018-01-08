 

Patient, 63, burns to death in Groote Schuur Hospital fire

2018-01-08 13:49

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A 63-year-old patient was killed in a fire that broke out in a general ward at Groote Schuur Hospital in Observatory, Cape Town on Sunday night.

The fire, which was limited to Ward G17, also destroyed the man's bed and bedside table, City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Theo Layne said.

ALSO READ: Relatives urged to contact KZN hospital after fire damages patients' files

Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs said its staff were the first who attempted to extinguish the blaze at 22:00, while their colleagues contacted fire services.

"Our staff immediately evacuated patients from the ward and thankfully the fire was contained to that ward only, which was extinguished by the fire department," he said.

"Unfortunately, one patient died as a result of the fire. All other patients were accounted for with no further injuries."

ALSO READ: Epileptic man left on floor for hours in Khayelitsha hospital

Efforts were still underway to reach the man’s family.

Jacobs confirmed that the provincial health department was working closely with police and fire services to determine the cause of the blaze.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng education committee calls for fewer disruptions in 2018

2018-01-08 13:35

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
UJ system shutdown due to incompetence, says Sasco acting chair
 

Bitcoin's mysterious creator one of world's richest!

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, now part of the world's rich list?

 
 

You won't want to miss...

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!
This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 6 2018-01-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 