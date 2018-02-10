Patients evacuated as fire breaks out at Mitchells Plain General Hospital

Cape Town – Patients, predominantly from the maternity ward at Mitchells Plain General Hospital in Cape Town, were evacuated on Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the roof above the trauma unit.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Theo Layne, said the fire had started at around 07:30 on Saturday morning.

“The fire broke out in the roof void above the trauma unit,” he said.

Layne said that hospital staff had evacuated patients from the area, specifically from the maternity ward, which is adjacent to the trauma unit, as a precaution prior to the firefighters’ arrival.

“The fire is still burning but has been contained in that area, and firefighters are busy with mop-up operations,” he said.

Layne said there were two fire trucks, as well as a water tanker and 16 firefighters still on scene and expected mop-up operations to continue for the next hour or two.