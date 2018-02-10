 

Patients evacuated as fire breaks out at Mitchells Plain General Hospital

2018-02-10 10:19

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Cape Town – Patients, predominantly from the maternity ward at Mitchells Plain General Hospital in Cape Town, were evacuated on Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the roof above the trauma unit.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Theo Layne, said the fire had started at around 07:30 on Saturday morning. 

“The fire broke out in the roof void above the trauma unit,” he said. 

Layne said that hospital staff had evacuated patients from the area, specifically from the maternity ward, which is adjacent to the trauma unit, as a precaution prior to the firefighters’ arrival. 

“The fire is still burning but has been contained in that area, and firefighters are busy with mop-up operations,” he said. 

Layne said there were two fire trucks, as well as a water tanker and 16 firefighters still on scene and expected mop-up operations to continue for the next hour or two. 

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Warning of illegal South African abalone flowing into Hong Kong

2018-02-10 09:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WRAP: A Zexit week
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Constantia 12:46 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Gordons Bay 12:05 PM
Road name: R44

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 9 2018-02-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000 - R15 000 Per Month

Registered Nurse Theatre Scrub - Neuro

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R280 000 - R350 000 Per Year

.Net Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R360 000 - R480 000 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 