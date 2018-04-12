 

Patricia de Lille 'within her rights' to pay tribute to Mama Winnie - Shivambu

2018-04-12 14:23

Paul Herman

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille at the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela that was hosted by the EFF. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille at the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela that was hosted by the EFF. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has come to the defence of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, who had appeared at the EFF's memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Wednesday.

De Lille was a guest speaker at an EFF rally, paying tribute to the veteran struggle icon who passed away last Monday in Johannesburg following an illness at the age of 81.

The rally was held in Brandfort in the Free State, the town Madikizela-Mandela was banished to in the mid-1970s.

De Lille's party, the Democratic Alliance, has since said it would be asking her for reasons why she attended, saying she had not informed the party beforehand, as was protocol.

Shivambu on Thursday claimed the DA’s request was "evidently [a] witch hunt by the lily white liberals".

READ: 'I'm here as a friend of Mama Winnie' – De Lille at EFF memorial

"Free State DA provincial leader Patricia Komape and DA members in the Free State were at the memorial service as well," Shivambu reacted on Twitter.

"Patricia worked with Mama Winnie and it's within her right to pay tribute in an appropriate platform."

DA federal council chairperson James Selfe on Thursday told News24 the party did not have a problem with De Lille attending the rally for Madikizela-Mandela.

Rather, it was concerned that De Lille had not informed the party beforehand.

"On one level it's understandable that someone would want to pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela," Selfe said.

GALLERY: Winnie memorial - Honouring the Mother of the Nation

Crowds gathered in Orlando Stadium in Soweto for the official national memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, and the EFF held a separate service in Brandfort, Free State.

"But on another level, it's a little bit worrying that the protocols in dealing with a situation when you appear on the platform of another party were not followed."

Selfe said there were other scenarios where politicians appeared on the platforms of other parties, but the individual would usually inform the party, which De Lille had not done, he said.

"We would have had no problem at all in [her] attending the rally to express condolences with the Madikizela family.

"It's just mystifying that we feel we have to issue a query about what the significance was."

Selfe conceded the party's current impasse with De Lille over her future as Cape Town mayor may have played a role in how the issue was communicated.

There now seemed to be a clear divide in responsibility between herself and the party, he remarked.

The party will therefore formally ask for an explanation as to her reasons for attending, he said.

De Lille meanwhile was unavailable to comment on the issue at the time of publication, telling News24 she was in a meeting.

She told Business Day on Wednesday that she did not want to comment on the DA's objection, saying she was there as a friend and to pay respects.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    eff  |  patricia de lille  |  winnie madikizela-mandela

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police, SITA halt court process against FDA over access to IT systems

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Madikizela-Mandela showed women can do better than men - Malema
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 11 2018-04-11 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 