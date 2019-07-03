 

Pay your own legal fees in battle with Public Protector, Maimane tells Ramaphosa

2019-07-03 12:21

Lizeka Tandwa

DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. ( Picture: Tebogo Letsie)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

In anticipation of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane releasing her report on President Cyril Ramaphosa, DA leader Mmusi Maimane has warned the president not to use state resources to fight it should she find against him.

City Press on Sunday reported that Ramaphosa's camp was anticipating an adverse finding and was discussing a possible court review.

This after an initial report, which was leaked to the media last month, found that Ramaphosa had "inadvertently" misled Parliament and had failed to declare the R500 000 donation to his 2017 ANC leadership campaign from former Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson.

The Public Protector is investigating whether Ramaphosa wilfully misled Parliament. 

Pay legal fees from your own pocket 

In his letter dated July 3, Maimane said South Africans could not be expected to pay the legal bill for the president to defend himself against allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and money laundering. Maimane has given Ramaphosa until Friday to respond.

"We contend that Ramaphosa would be required by law to pay for such legal action from his own pocket, as he would be litigating in his personal capacity," he said.

Maimane said he was seeking an "unequivocal undertaking that you do not intend and you will not use the service of the state attorney or that you will cause the state attorney to pay legal practitioners on your behalf relating to the above subject matter".

Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations (AGO), has been embroiled in a number of corruption scandals, after its former COO Angelo Agrizzi opened a Pandora's box of allegations of bribery involving several senior ANC members in his testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in March.

Ramaphosa backtracks on Bosasa 

In November, Ramaphosa told the National Assembly that his son had received money from Bosasa for services rendered in terms of a consultancy contract. He told Parliament then that he had seen this contract.

Ramaphosa's son Andile has continued to reveal details of his business relationship with the controversial company, Bosasa, from which his own company received R2m.

Ramaphosa later backtracked in a letter to then-speaker Baleka Mbete, saying the R500 000 payment from Bosasa was actually a donation to his ANC presidential campaign, which he had been unaware of.

Courts found Zuma must pay in his personal capacity 

Maimane used an example from a court judgment against former president Jacob Zuma which found that the State attorney was wrong to cover Zuma's legal expenses in a matter that was allegedly committed by Zuma in his private capacity

"South Africa is fast running out of money. We cannot afford to hand millions of rands to the president to fight his personal legal battles... The Public Protector is also probing possible money laundering. It is our view that the donation was not made to the president as then deputy president, but rather as a private citizen in pursuit of elected office in the ANC," Maimane said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    busisiwe mkhwebane  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  mmusi mai­mane  |  anc  |  bosasa  |  public protector
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ConCourt explains why urgent application on independent election candidates failed

39 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Jackpot winner gets R530k in Daily Lotto draw 2019-07-02 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 