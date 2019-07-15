 

PE councillor's home burned as protests continue against him

2019-07-15 19:46

Thamsanqa Mbovane, GroundUp

Police patrol between NU30 and NU10 in Motherwell after arson damaged the RDP home of ANC Councillor Mzuvukile Tom (Thamsanqa Mbovane, GroundUp)

Police patrol between NU30 and NU10 in Motherwell after arson damaged the RDP home of ANC Councillor Mzuvukile Tom (Thamsanqa Mbovane, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC Councillor Mzuvukile Tom of Ward 55 in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth, revealed on Monday afternoon that his RDP house had been damaged by fire and his motor vehicle sabotaged over the weekend, reports GroundUp.

Tom said the attacks were connected to ongoing protests against him by residents of NU10.

His house was damaged by fire on Friday while he was attending a council meeting in the city centre.

"Later in the evening, I learned that somebody had poured sugar in my silver BMW's petrol tank," he said.

Shukushukuma resident 60-year-old Bulelwa Joxo said: "When the councillor was voted in he made many promises, but he never fulfilled them."

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said 12 people were arrested in NU10 over the weekend on charges of public violence and intimidation.

Beetge added the trouble started after a case of intimidation was opened on July 8 by a man, who works for the municipality, after he was intimidated by a group of people making various allegations against him.

Then on July 12, the group went back to the man's shack in Kamvelihle.

"They threatened him and damaged his shack just before 13:00. They were not happy at how things were going."

Beetge said on the same day, one of the NU10 protest leaders, Mbulelo Taaibos, was arrested on charges of intimidation.

"The community was very upset that he was arrested. They also went to the shack of the [municipality] worker and destroyed it further… They later vented their anger on the councillor's house and damaged it by burning stuff inside. The house was not burned down, and a case of public violence was opened."

Beegte said 10 people, who were arrested for allegedly destroying the municipality worker's shack, were released on a warning and would appear in court again on September 6.

Taaibos remains in custody and was refused bail. He will appear in court on July 22.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

GOOD wants Mbalula to take the wheel of suspended MyCiTi N2 Express

2019-07-15 19:13

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 