PE councillor's home burned as protests continue against him

Police patrol between NU30 and NU10 in Motherwell after arson damaged the RDP home of ANC Councillor Mzuvukile Tom (Thamsanqa Mbovane, GroundUp)

ANC Councillor Mzuvukile Tom of Ward 55 in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth, revealed on Monday afternoon that his RDP house had been damaged by fire and his motor vehicle sabotaged over the weekend, reports GroundUp.



Tom said the attacks were connected to ongoing protests against him by residents of NU10.

His house was damaged by fire on Friday while he was attending a council meeting in the city centre.

"Later in the evening, I learned that somebody had poured sugar in my silver BMW's petrol tank," he said.

Shukushukuma resident 60-year-old Bulelwa Joxo said: "When the councillor was voted in he made many promises, but he never fulfilled them."

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said 12 people were arrested in NU10 over the weekend on charges of public violence and intimidation.

Beetge added the trouble started after a case of intimidation was opened on July 8 by a man, who works for the municipality, after he was intimidated by a group of people making various allegations against him.

Then on July 12, the group went back to the man's shack in Kamvelihle.

"They threatened him and damaged his shack just before 13:00. They were not happy at how things were going."

Beetge said on the same day, one of the NU10 protest leaders, Mbulelo Taaibos, was arrested on charges of intimidation.

"The community was very upset that he was arrested. They also went to the shack of the [municipality] worker and destroyed it further… They later vented their anger on the councillor's house and damaged it by burning stuff inside. The house was not burned down, and a case of public violence was opened."

Beegte said 10 people, who were arrested for allegedly destroying the municipality worker's shack, were released on a warning and would appear in court again on September 6.

Taaibos remains in custody and was refused bail. He will appear in court on July 22.

