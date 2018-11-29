 

PE dog owner found liable for damages after man loses arm in attack

2018-11-29 16:08

Jenna Etheridge

Gerald Cloete (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

Gerald Cloete (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The owner of three dogs which attacked a man in a street in 2017 has been found liable for damages in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth this week.

Gerhald Cloete instituted a civil claim for R2.34m in damages against the dogs' owner Christiaan van Meyeren, after the attack on February 18, 2017.

He could no longer work and needed a full-time carer.

Cloete, 42, who did odd jobs for an income, had been pushing a trolley in Rowan Street, Rowallan Park, when he heard the sound of dogs running behind him.

The three "pit bull-type dogs" attacked him without any instigation and bit him repeatedly.

He sustained puncture wounds to his head, chest and legs, and deep wounds to both arms. Pieces of both earlobes were missing. After the attack, he had to undergo a complete amputation of his left arm, up to his shoulder.

The judge found that he was a convincing witness and said the court believed his life had been saved by the heroic efforts of a bystander, who intervened and was also bitten.

In the defendant's plea, Van Meyeren initially denied that it was his dogs that attacked Cloete. He stated in the plea that while out, an intruder attempted to break open the front door of his home and broke open the locked gates which kept the dogs away from the street.

He denied that he was liable or negligent.

The dogs were later put down.

But the court ruled he was liable and awarded legal costs.

Attorney of record Wilma van der Bank welcomed the order and said her client was thankful that justice prevailed.

She told News24 that the judgment underlined the fact that dog owners were responsible for ensuring their animals did not pose a danger to members of the public.

"Strict measures must be taken by all dog owners to ensure that their dogs are at all times secured behind effective enclosures," she said.

"This case is particularly important due to the prevalence of crime and the obvious fact that dogs, sometimes large and fierce, are kept as deterrents."

She said Cloete was suffering psychologically and nothing would ever be the same for him again.

The number of damages are to be determined at a separate court hearing.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  aimals  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two found guilty for murder of 6-month-old Zahnia Woodward

2018-11-29 15:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: From Soweto to the skies - entrepreneur creates 'air taxi' business
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 28 2018-11-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 