 

PE hero officer hailed after plucky pursuit

2018-04-01 19:46

Correspondent

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Port Elizabeth police officer has been hailed after he continued chasing a suspect despite being injured, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

During stop and search operations conducted on Saturday afternoon in Gelvandale, a police officer noticed a man running with a gun in his hand, explained Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement.

Police began chasing the man by car and on foot.

“The member on foot was run over by a taxi - however in his persistence, he got up and continued pursuing the suspect.”

The suspect threw one gun over a fence but then began firing at the officer with another.

Two other men then also began running away with the gunman.

The original suspect, aged 18, was caught by the wounded officer.

“The injured Warrant Officer sustained injuries to his face, fingers and foot.”

"After effecting the arrest, he was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Two police vehicles continued chasing the other two men who had been running away, tracking one down to a house in Nyala Street.

The driver of the taxi was also apprehended and taken to the police station.  A case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened against him.

“The-18-year old suspect will be detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and attempted murder.”

Provincial Commissioner for Eastern Cape, Lieutenant general,  Liziwe Ntshinga commended the injured officer for “his bravery and determination.”

“We wish him a speedy recovery.”

“Our police members are mandated to protect the people in the Northern areas and such attacks will not deter us from fulfilling this task,” said Ntshinga.

Read more on:    crime  |  police

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police officer wounded in Strand shopping centre shootout

2018-04-01 17:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shoprite employees strike over unfair work conditions
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 08:36 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 16:15 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, March 31 2018-03-31 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 