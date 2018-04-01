PE hero officer hailed after plucky pursuit

What To Read Next

A Port Elizabeth police officer has been hailed after he continued chasing a suspect despite being injured, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

During stop and search operations conducted on Saturday afternoon in Gelvandale, a police officer noticed a man running with a gun in his hand, explained Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement.

Police began chasing the man by car and on foot.

“The member on foot was run over by a taxi - however in his persistence, he got up and continued pursuing the suspect.”

The suspect threw one gun over a fence but then began firing at the officer with another.

Two other men then also began running away with the gunman.

The original suspect, aged 18, was caught by the wounded officer.

“The injured Warrant Officer sustained injuries to his face, fingers and foot.”

"After effecting the arrest, he was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Two police vehicles continued chasing the other two men who had been running away, tracking one down to a house in Nyala Street.

The driver of the taxi was also apprehended and taken to the police station. A case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened against him.

“The-18-year old suspect will be detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and attempted murder.”

Provincial Commissioner for Eastern Cape, Lieutenant general, Liziwe Ntshinga commended the injured officer for “his bravery and determination.”

“We wish him a speedy recovery.”

“Our police members are mandated to protect the people in the Northern areas and such attacks will not deter us from fulfilling this task,” said Ntshinga.