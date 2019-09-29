 

PE man finds child's decomposed body in field, inquest docket opened

2019-09-29 18:59

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Port Elizabeth police have opened an inquest docket after the decomposed body of a child was discovered in an open field on Sunday morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, a community member noticed a skull while walking in a field in Malabar Extension 6.

He investigated further and found human bones, prompting him to alert the police.

Janse van Rensburg said the identity of the child could not be determined due to the advanced state of decomposition.

She added that a post mortem and DNA testing would be conducted to determine the identity and cause of death.

