 

PE man stabbed to death, alleged murderer's burnt body found hours later

2019-11-08 10:36

Riaan Grobler

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

The body of man who is believed to have stabbed a man to death in a shack in Kuyga near Port Elizabeth was found burnt hours later on Wednesday night. 

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans, it is alleged that, at about 20:30, the victim, Sakuthwani Tyaliti, 34, and his girlfriend were inside their shack at the back of the main house in Kuyga when the suspect, 34, kicked open the door of the shack.

"Tyaliti went to the door and an argument ensued. The suspect took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest and he died on the scene. The girlfriend ran out of the shack to get help," Labans said.

The suspect ran away and, at about 23:30, his burnt body was found by community members who alerted police. His body was found in the same area in Chiamera and Flathead Streets. His next of kin is yet to be informed.

"The SAPS Kabega Park is urgently seeking the community's assistance," Labans said.

Any information can be communicated to SAPS Kabega Park detectives at 041 397 6814.

All information will be strictly confidential.

