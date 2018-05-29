 

PE man who threw his child off roof makes brief court appearance

2018-05-29 11:05

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

A father on a roof with his one-year-old toddler. (Supplied, SAPS)

The man accused of throwing his one-year-old daughter from the roof of a shack during municipal demolitions of illegal structures in April, made a brief appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. 

The 38-year-old, whose name is being withheld in the interests of the child, was captured in a dramatic series of pictures, first as he threatened to throw her off the roof of a shack in Joe Slovo informal settlement, and eventually as he did.

The child was caught by a metro police officer, Constable Luyolo Nojulumba.

Earlier this month, the State downgraded the charges against him from attempted murder to child abuse, and he was released on a warning.

The man, who was again accompanied by his wife and members of the Joe Slovo community, made a very brief appearance in court.

His case was postponed to June 7.

