PE perps no match for police dog Jack as he makes 10th 'arrest'

Every dog has its day, but not every dog can claim to have arrested 10 criminals.

Police dog Jack was once again ready to spring into action and assist his human colleagues to "arrest" criminals across the Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, the dog's latest arrest resulted in the apprehension of an alleged burglar in Walmer.

"It is alleged that at approximately 02:00 [on Tuesday], K9 unit members were busy with patrols in the area of Heugh Road and 8th Ave, Walmer, when they noticed suspicious behaviour near the 8th Avenue centre.

"They immediately responded. As the members stopped the vehicle, they could not find the two people that they had noticed earlier; however, they did notice the lock on the gate was forced opened."

This was when Jack was brought in to help.

"The member released Jack to assist in finding the men. As they approached the gate, an unknown man jumped out from a trench and attempted to flee. The member warned the suspect to stop but he continued running and soon after, Jack apprehended him.

"The property was inspected and it was discovered that air pipes were damaged. The estimated value of the damage is R1 000.

"The 27-year-old suspect was detained on a charge of housebreaking and theft. The suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court soon."

10 arrested since 2018

Jack, who turns 9 in June, has been working with Sergeant Volente Baatjies since November 2018 and together, they have since apprehended 10 suspects, Janse van Rensburg told News24.

Last week, Jack nabbed two suspects after they allegedly tried to rob a Spar liquor store in Kwazakhele, and two alleged copper thieves from New Brighton were also apprehended when Jack unsuspectingly pounced on them in Algoa Park, News24 reported.

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: "The K9 members tactically approached the area through a ravine and dense bush to where the suspects were digging. As soon as the suspects spotted the police, they made a dash to evade arrest, but a further two members of the Surveillance Unit acted as a stopper to prevent the suspects from escaping. This allowed Jack to apprehend both men. The damage is estimated to be about R10 000."

Both men, aged 21 and 55, were detained under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act (tampering, damaging and theft of essential infrastructure).

They are expected to appear in court soon.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.



- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter