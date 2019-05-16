 

PE pilot involved in fatal Audi crash case remains behind bars, as bail application postponed

Jenni Evans

Kelvin Zirema. (Image via Facebook)

A Port Elizabeth-based pilot, arrested in connection with the death of a Nigerian visitor and the serious injury of a woman in a car crash, will remain in custody after his bail application was postponed on Thursday. 

Kelvin Zirema was arrested for drunk driving, culpable homicide and reckless and/or negligent driving for allegedly being behind the wheel of an Audi A4 that rode into the two people on Sunday. 

Anthony Agbo and the 26-year-old woman from Zwide, who has not been named yet, were hit as Zirema apparently drove down the right lane in the direction of King's Road. 

Agbo died and the woman lost a leg. 

Zirema also allegedly hit four other cars and then ran away, but was later arrested by police.

On Facebook, Agbo's friends expressed shock over his death and posted tributes.

In some posts, he was identified as a former student leader at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology in Nigeria who was on a short trip to South Africa.

Zirema works at Helicopter Charter and Training, not far from where the crash happened, and has also been acknowledged on social media for charitable works.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Agbo's family had identified him. 

Zirema will stay in custody until he returns to court on May 21.

