 

PE pilot involved in fatal crash denied bail, court hears he is in SA illegally

2019-06-07 19:14

Kamva Somdyala

Kelvin Zirema (Image via Facebook)

Kelvin Zirema (Image via Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth-based pilot Kelvin Zirema, who was arrested in connection with the death of a Nigerian national and the serious injury of a woman in a car crash, has been denied bail by the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court.

Zirema was arrested by police for drunk driving, culpable homicide and reckless and/or negligent driving for allegedly crashing his Audi A4 into two people last month.

The court also found out that he was in the country illegally in contravention of Section 49 (1) a of the Immigration Act of South Africa.  

Anthony Agbo and the 26-year-old woman from Zwide, who has not been named, were hit as Zirema apparently drove down the right lane in the direction of King's Road. 

Agbo died and the woman lost a leg. 

Zirema also allegedly hit four other cars and then ran away but was later arrested by police.

According to the PE-based radio station’s website, AlgoaFM, Magistrate Xolisa Dlolisa said that he was refusing bail on the basis that Zirema was in the country illegally. 

The accused also faced a charge of defeating the ends of justice, the website reported.

The case was postponed for further investigation and Zirema will remain behind bars until July 26.

Read more on:    accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Saturday's weather: Rain expected all along the coastline

2019-06-07 18:50

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Making it rain: Four Daily Lotto jackot winners in Thursday's draw 2019-06-06 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 