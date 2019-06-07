PE pilot involved in fatal crash denied bail, court hears he is in SA illegally

Port Elizabeth-based pilot Kelvin Zirema, who was arrested in connection with the death of a Nigerian national and the serious injury of a woman in a car crash, has been denied bail by the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court.

Zirema was arrested by police for drunk driving, culpable homicide and reckless and/or negligent driving for allegedly crashing his Audi A4 into two people last month.

The court also found out that he was in the country illegally in contravention of Section 49 (1) a of the Immigration Act of South Africa.

Anthony Agbo and the 26-year-old woman from Zwide, who has not been named, were hit as Zirema apparently drove down the right lane in the direction of King's Road.

Agbo died and the woman lost a leg.

Zirema also allegedly hit four other cars and then ran away but was later arrested by police.

According to the PE-based radio station’s website, AlgoaFM, Magistrate Xolisa Dlolisa said that he was refusing bail on the basis that Zirema was in the country illegally.

The accused also faced a charge of defeating the ends of justice, the website reported.

The case was postponed for further investigation and Zirema will remain behind bars until July 26.