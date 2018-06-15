 

PE police shower abandoned 3-month-old baby girl with love

2018-06-15 12:06

Sesona Ngqakamba

Constable Renè Adams with the rescued baby girl who was found abandoned in a ditch. (Supplied)

Constable Renè Adams with the rescued baby girl who was found abandoned in a ditch. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The police may deal with hardened criminals every day, but officers in Port Elizabeth showed their softer side this week by showering love on a baby girl who was found freezing cold in a ditch.

Kabega Park police officers on Thursday stepped in as mothers and fathers when the three-month-old abandoned baby was handed over to them by the Salvation Army.

ALSO READ: Newborn baby rescued from pit toilet in KZN

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the infant was found lying in a muddy ditch by a man who was walking on Draaifontein Road, in Greenbushes.

"The man who found the baby took her to the NGO, which then handed her over to the police," said Naidu.

Naidu said a bag and feeding bottle were found not far away from the tiny baby.

Search for baby's mother

She was taken to the police station's victim centre, where she was bathed and dressed in warm, clean clothes, said Naidu.

The officers fed her a warm bottle of milk, as she was still cold from the wet clothes she was found in.

Naidu said on Friday that no one had come forward to claim the infant. She was in a safe place after being taken to social workers at Dora Nginza Hospital.

ALSO READ: Abandoned baby found in PE after passersby hear her cries

Police are appealing to anyone who may know the whereabouts of the mother or family to contact Kabega Park Police on 041 394 6802.

"If anyone knows of a lady who had a baby and no longer has, please report to us so we can chase the mother. When a person makes a decision to have a child, that person is also making a decision to take responsibility for that child.

"Thank you to those who have enough love to share and actions such as this make this world a better place to live," Naidu said.

Read more on:    police  |  saps  |  port elizabeth  |  good news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mother, 1-year-old daughter die after roof collapses on them

2018-06-15 11:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Heavy rains hit Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 13 2018-06-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 