PE shootings: Pregnant woman among 3 killed

Three people, including a pregnant woman, were shot dead in separate incidents in Port Elizabeth on Monday, according to police.

Chuma Mhuluhulu, 28, who was six months pregnant, was shot in Mhleza street in KwaDwesi at around 18:00.

According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, after shots were heard in the vicinity, Chuma's body was found on the pavement. She had a gunshot wound to her head.

Beetge said no valuables were taken from her.

In the second incident, 29-year-old Baphethuxolo Mgengo was shot and killed in Kayingo Street, KwaDwesi at around 19:00.

Mgengo was apparently with friends in a shack when two armed men kicked open the door and dragged him outside. He was then shot several times.

"The two friends managed to flee unhurt during the incident.

"In the last incident, at about 00:05 this morning, 25-year-old Zamuxolo Ndwayana was shot and killed at his home in Mbilane Crescent, KwaZakele.

"He was asleep and woken up by unknown suspects knocking and calling him at his door. On opening the door and going outside, he was shot and killed by his attackers," Beetge said.

She added that the three incidents were not linked.

Anyone who has further information can contact the police.

