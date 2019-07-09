 

Missing PE teen last seen watching TV at home

2019-07-09 17:36

Canny Maphanga

Missing teen

Missing teen (Motherwell SAPS: Supplied)

Eastern Cape police are searching for a 13-year-old girl after she went missing from her Motherwell family home on Monday. 

A missing persons report has been opened for Mbasa Ngindo at the Motherwell police station, in Nelson Mandela Bay.

"She was last seen watching television in the lounge on Sunday, July 7, at about 22:00, when her parents went to sleep. The next morning... at about 05:00, the parents discovered that she was no longer in the house," Captain Andre Beetge said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is also suspected that the girl packed a small bag of clothing." 

Police are calling on anyone with information on the missing teen to come forward.

port elizabeth
