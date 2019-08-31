PE woman allegedly shot by estranged husband after attempting to pick up belongings

A 39 year-old woman was allegedly shot in the head by her estranged husband after attempting to pick up some of her belongings at his house in Summerstrand on Saturday.

According to police, the Port Elizabeth couple are in the process of divorcing and the victim's husband confronted her as she went to the house.

The victim, who was there with her sister, allegedly got into an argument with the husband, which led to the shooting, the HeraldLive reported.

The couple’s three children, aged two, seven and ten, were present during the incident, but ran away to a neighbouring property.

The victim was there to pick up some of her belongings as she is currently staying in a guesthouse.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said that after the shooting, the husband allegedly locked himself in the bedroom until police arrived. During this time, paramedics had arrived on scene and were treating the victim.

The husband handed himself over to the police who arrested him for attempted murder.

"While detectives were still processing the crime scene, they found syringes in the room where the suspect had locked himself in. It is suspected that he may have injected himself with an unknown substance," Van Rensburg said.

"He was taken to hospital and is currently receiving treatment under police guard."

The victim is also in hospital, but her condition could not yet be established.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major-General Thembisile Patekile has urged women to request for a police escort whenever they need to go back home to fetch any belongings especially after leaving home due to domestic related incidents.

"Never confront your partner alone in situations of domestic violence as these may have serious or fatal consequences," Patekile said in a statement.

