 

PE woman thanks good Samaritan for holding her hand while she was trapped under a truck - report

2019-11-27 19:31
The female driver and sole occupant in the Opel Adam was removed from the vehicle and transported to hospital. (Netcare911).

The female driver and sole occupant in the Opel Adam was removed from the vehicle and transported to hospital. (Netcare911).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Port Elizabeth woman who was seriously injured in a freak accident after a truck landed on top of her car on Tuesday has thanked the man who held her hand while she was lying under the truck. 

On Wednesday, HeraldLive reported that Parsons Hill Primary school governing body chairperson Charlie Gillett, 71, and principal Clinton Saddler arrived at the scene to assist Rochelle Velkers, 26.

The two visited Velkers in hospital on Wednesday.

"Thank you, Charlie, Thank you. You are my angel," the publication quoted her as saying.

The Herald reported following the crash Gillett "sprang into action".

"I saw a hand and leg sticking out and started chatting with the driver. She was very disoriented. I just kept telling her I am not leaving, and we are going to get her out," he said. 

Gillett reportedly spent about 45 minutes holding Velkers' hand. He told the publication he knew he had to keep her awake, and would squeeze her hand every time he saw her dozing off.

The female driver and sole occupant in the Opel Ad

Rochelle Velkers was trapped inside her car. (Netcare911)

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the truck driver had parked on Potgieter Street, Parsons Hill, to fetch his child from a primary school in the area, News24 reported.

"When he returned to his truck, he noticed it was no longer parked where he had left it.

"He then noticed that the truck had rolled forward and collided with an Opel Adam that was travelling on Diaz Road," said Van Rensburg.

Netcare911 arrived on the scene and found that a 26-year-old woman, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support.

The emergency service said hydraulic tools had to be used to free Velkers from the wreckage. She was treated and stabilised on the scene.

Van Rensburg said the police have opened a case of reckless/negligent driving and it was currently being investigated. 

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala and Kamva Somdyala

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  accident
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thursday's weather | Warm, hot weather expected to continue across much of SA

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Brazen thieves snatch laptops and cellphones from Vodacom store in Pretoria
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:57 PM
Road name: M3 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 19:57 PM
Road name: Elevated Freeway Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
No winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-11-26 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 