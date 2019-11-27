PE woman thanks good Samaritan for holding her hand while she was trapped under a truck - report

The female driver and sole occupant in the Opel Adam was removed from the vehicle and transported to hospital. (Netcare911).

A Port Elizabeth woman who was seriously injured in a freak accident after a truck landed on top of her car on Tuesday has thanked the man who held her hand while she was lying under the truck.

On Wednesday, HeraldLive reported that Parsons Hill Primary school governing body chairperson Charlie Gillett, 71, and principal Clinton Saddler arrived at the scene to assist Rochelle Velkers, 26.

The two visited Velkers in hospital on Wednesday.

"Thank you, Charlie, Thank you. You are my angel," the publication quoted her as saying.

The Herald reported following the crash Gillett "sprang into action".

"I saw a hand and leg sticking out and started chatting with the driver. She was very disoriented. I just kept telling her I am not leaving, and we are going to get her out," he said.

Gillett reportedly spent about 45 minutes holding Velkers' hand. He told the publication he knew he had to keep her awake, and would squeeze her hand every time he saw her dozing off.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the truck driver had parked on Potgieter Street, Parsons Hill, to fetch his child from a primary school in the area, News24 reported.



"When he returned to his truck, he noticed it was no longer parked where he had left it.

"He then noticed that the truck had rolled forward and collided with an Opel Adam that was travelling on Diaz Road," said Van Rensburg.

Netcare911 arrived on the scene and found that a 26-year-old woman, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support.

The emergency service said hydraulic tools had to be used to free Velkers from the wreckage. She was treated and stabilised on the scene.

Van Rensburg said the police have opened a case of reckless/negligent driving and it was currently being investigated.

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala and Kamva Somdyala