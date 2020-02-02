Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal

A man believed to be in his 40s was killed after he was struck by a light motor vehicle at the Umgeni and Churchill Road Intersection in Windermere, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the body of a man lying in the middle of the road. The light motor vehicle that had struck the man was found parked a short distance away," spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Sunday.

After assessment, paramedics found that the man sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene," Meiring added.

The driver managed to survive the incident with no injury.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.



