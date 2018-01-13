 

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Limpopo

2018-01-13 18:54

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(iStock)

Limpopo - A man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run on the R71 in Tzaneen, Limpopo on Friday evening.

ER24 Spokesperson, Annine Siddall said paramedics had responded to an emergency callout at around 22:00, to find the man lying in the middle of the road.

"The pedestrian was assessed, but nothing more could be done to save him and he was unfortunately declared dead on the scene," she said.

Siddall said while debris was found, there was no vehicle on the scene at the time paramedics arrived.

She said local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

