 

Pedestrian killed in vehicle knock-down on the N12 near Westonaria

2019-12-21 09:40

Riaan Grobler

A man, believed to be 57-years-old, was killed when he was hit by a car on the N12 in Westonaria on Friday night.

A man, believed to be 57-years-old, was killed when he was hit by a car on the N12 in Westonaria on Friday night. (Supplied)

A man, believed to be 57-years-old, was killed when he was hit by a car on the N12 in Westonaria on Friday night. 

According to ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen, when paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 20:30, they found the man lying in the middle of the road.

"Unfortunately, the man showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,: Van Huyssteen said.

The driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations," Van Huyssteen said. 

