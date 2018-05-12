 

Pedestrian killed near Grassmere Toll Plaza

2018-05-12 21:21

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

The car involved in knocking over a pedestrian outside Orange Farm. (Supplied, ER24)

A pedestrian was killed after being knocked down by a vehicle on the N1 South close to the Grassmere Toll Plaza in Orange Farm on Friday evening.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said paramedics had been dispatched at around 20:00, but when they arrived at the scene they saw there was nothing they could do to save the man.

"He had no form of identification on him, and was declared dead by ER24 paramedics," she said.

Siddall said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known, but local authorities had been on the scene for investigations.

