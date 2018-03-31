 

Pedestrians make up bulk of road deaths in Gauteng

2018-03-31 20:40

Lizeka Tandwa

Ambulance. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

At least 70% of Gauteng's road fatalities during the Easter weekend involved pedestrians, provincial community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said on Saturday. 

Nkosi-Malobane said the province's law enforcement agencies expressed concern of the growing number of road fatalities involving pedestrians.

Already 250 drivers have been arrested, mainly in Johannesburg, for drunk driving.

"Despite heightened law enforcement activities which are carried out across the province, Gauteng roads continue to experience a high number of fatal crashes which result in pedestrians losing their lives," she said.

Gauteng law enforcement added that road fatalities are compounded by pedestrians walking the streets late at night after drinking at places of entertainment such as shebeens and taverns.

"I would like to extend condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to all those receiving medical treatment due to injuries sustained in various crashes this Easter season."

