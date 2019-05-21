'Hero' security guard returns pensioner's R1300 that she forgot in her shopping trolley at a Pretoria mall

It's been a week since a Good Samaritan "restored my faith in humanity", says a 65-year-old pensioner from Pretoria who still gets emotional when speaking of the "heroism" of a security guard at a local mall.

Sandra Bekker tells YOU she'd been to the Mayville Mall in Pretoria. She returned home without realising she'd left behind an envelope with important documents and R1 300 cash in her shopping trolley in the parking lot.

She'd just poured herself a cup of coffee when her phone rang. It was a security guard, who introduced himself as Henry. He told her he'd found the envelope with cash and documents.

"I went ice cold," Sandra says. "I hadn't realised I'd left the envelope in the parking lot. He'd found it and luckily my phone number was on the documents, so he called me. I was gobsmacked at the man's honesty."

She says one of her errands at the mall earlier that day had been to renew her car license disc at the post office. That's why she had the envelope with documents with her.

"After I was done at the post office, I went grocery shopping. A security guard helped me load my groceries into the boot. I was distracted and didn't realise I'd left the envelope in the trolley."

Later that afternoon, Sandra went back to the mall to meet Henry. "He recognised me from the ID pictures on the documents," she says.

"I couldn't thank him enough. I rewarded him with R200 – a mere thank you wouldn't have sufficed.

"I have to keep my emotions in check – I get goose bumps every time I think about it."

She says she wanted to share the positive story with others. A Facebook post about Henry's good deed has been shared thousands of times on social media.

She writes, "People, everything’s not doom and gloom. Today at Mayville Mall I forgot an envelope with my vehicle documents, my bank card and R1 300 in the shopping trolley. After I got home, I got a call from a man saying he found the envelope and I can pick it up from him. Henry, a security guard, found it, called me at his expense and patiently waited for me.

"Thank you, Lord, for this honest man, Henry, whom you've sent across my path today. Thank you, Henry, for your honesty – I truly appreciate it."

The incident has restored her faith in humanity, Sandra says. She's only had positive feedback from all over, including overseas.

"Our country needs positive stories – stories that show us everything's not just bad and negative. There's still a lot of good around us."

