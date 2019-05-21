 

'Hero' security guard returns pensioner's R1300 that she forgot in her shopping trolley at a Pretoria mall

2019-05-21 13:48

Cyril Blackburn

Sandra Bekker and Henry. (Photo: Facebook/Sandra Bekker)

Sandra Bekker and Henry. (Photo: Facebook/Sandra Bekker)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It's been a week since a Good Samaritan "restored my faith in humanity", says a 65-year-old pensioner from Pretoria who still gets emotional when speaking of the "heroism" of a security guard at a local mall.

Sandra Bekker tells YOU she'd been to the Mayville Mall in Pretoria. She returned home without realising she'd left behind an envelope with important documents and R1 300 cash in her shopping trolley in the parking lot.

She'd just poured herself a cup of coffee when her phone rang. It was a security guard, who introduced himself as Henry. He told her he'd found the envelope with cash and documents.

"I went ice cold," Sandra says. "I hadn't realised I'd left the envelope in the parking lot. He'd found it and luckily my phone number was on the documents, so he called me. I was gobsmacked at the man's honesty."

She says one of her errands at the mall earlier that day had been to renew her car license disc at the post office. That's why she had the envelope with documents with her.

"After I was done at the post office, I went grocery shopping. A security guard helped me load my groceries into the boot. I was distracted and didn't realise I'd left the envelope in the trolley."

Later that afternoon, Sandra went back to the mall to meet Henry. "He recognised me from the ID pictures on the documents," she says.

"I couldn't thank him enough. I rewarded him with R200 – a mere thank you wouldn't have sufficed.

"I have to keep my emotions in check – I get goose bumps every time I think about it."

She says she wanted to share the positive story with others. A Facebook post about Henry's good deed has been shared thousands of times on social media.

She writes, "People, everything’s not doom and gloom. Today at Mayville Mall I forgot an envelope with my vehicle documents, my bank card and R1 300 in the shopping trolley. After I got home, I got a call from a man saying he found the envelope and I can pick it up from him. Henry, a security guard, found it, called me at his expense and patiently waited for me.

"Thank you, Lord, for this honest man, Henry, whom you've sent across my path today. Thank you, Henry, for your honesty – I truly appreciate it."

The incident has restored her faith in humanity, Sandra says. She's only had positive feedback from all over, including overseas.

"Our country needs positive stories – stories that show us everything's not just bad and negative. There's still a lot of good around us."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pretoria  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two convicted of killing former Naspers’ financial director in brutal house robbery

2019-05-21 16:24

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-20 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 